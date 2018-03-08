Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

You’ll Have A Whole New Respect For Waffle House After Seeing This Heartwarming Moment

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 55 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Retail Signs

Source: David Kozlowski / Getty

Most people already have a unique relationship with Waffle House — especially on late nights after the club.

But a recent, heartwarming moment at a Houston Waffle House is making customers have a newfound respect for the restaurant. On Saturday,18-year-old Evoni Williams was working behind the counter when an older customer with an oxygen tank was struggling to cut his food — so she began cutting up his ham for him.

It’s beautiful to see that being kind without expecting anything in return is still a thing. The city of La Marque, Texas will recognize Williams at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Waffle House.

“[The] City of La Marque is proud to have this thoughtful young woman working in our city and we’d like to acknowledge and honor her,” city spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said. “La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking is passionate about our community’s youth and wants to encourage her dreams of attending college.”the city spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said.

Moral of the story kids, always offer love whenever you can — you never know who’s watching.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 1 day ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 3 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 6 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 1 week ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 1 week ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Photos