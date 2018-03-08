Radio Host Danni Starr Talks Babysitter Controversy On Facebook Live

1 reads Leave a comment
Today on The Fam In The Morning, Danni Starr was blindsided by co-hosts QuickSilva & DJ 5’9 when they brought the potential babysitter Danni didn’t hire because of her looks. An emotional Danni took to Facebook Like to address the controversy and her thoughts on her co-workers.
