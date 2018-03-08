Dani Leigh Shares Career-Changing Advice She Got From Prince [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Dani Leigh‘s becoming our new favorite around-the-way girl with her relaxed style and chill vibes. She released her Summer With Friends EP last year, but we’re still rocking out to her “All I Know” hit and anticipating more to come.

In an interview with Kels in the Afternoon, the singer revealed how she got into singing, dished on her dance background and even revealed some major keys she learned working with the late Prince. Take a look:

