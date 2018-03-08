Music
Dani Leigh Shares Career-Changing Advice She Got From Prince [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Check out hot photos of Def Jam's newest singer, the Miami-bred DaniLeigh.

Dani Leigh‘s becoming our new favorite around-the-way girl with her relaxed style and chill vibes. She released her Summer With Friends EP last year, but we’re still rocking out to her “All I Know” hit and anticipating more to come.

In an interview with Kels in the Afternoon, the singer revealed how she got into singing, dished on her dance background and even revealed some major keys she learned working with the late Prince. Take a look:

