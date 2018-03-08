Dani Leigh Shares Career-Changing Advice She Got From Prince [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Who is Dani Leigh? [PHOTOS]
12 photos Launch gallery
Who is Dani Leigh? [PHOTOS]
1. DaniLeigh signed to Def Jam in 2017Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. She's from Miami2 of 12
3. She's DominicanSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. And came out of her shell to start creating music when she was 14.4 of 12
5. DaniLeigh moved to Los Angeles to pursue entertainment in 2011.5 of 12
6. In addition to singing, she also dances.6 of 12
7. DaniLeigh has danced on stage for Meghan Trainor, Pitbull and Pharell shows.7 of 12
8. She's also played lead dancer in music videos for Daddy Yankee, Nelly Furtado, and TimeFlies.Source:iOne 8 of 12
9. Isn't she fly?Source:Getty 9 of 12
10.Source:Getty 10 of 12
11.Source:Getty 11 of 12
12.12 of 12
Dani Leigh‘s becoming our new favorite around-the-way girl with her relaxed style and chill vibes. She released her Summer With Friends EP last year, but we’re still rocking out to her “All I Know” hit and anticipating more to come.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
In an interview with Kels in the Afternoon, the singer revealed how she got into singing, dished on her dance background and even revealed some major keys she learned working with the late Prince. Take a look:
SEE ALSO:
- Smash Or Trash: DaniLeigh – “All I Know” [LISTEN & VOTE]
- Nipsey Hussle Breaks Down His Musical Statement, Shares Importance Of Being Patient On Your Grind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
comments – Add Yours