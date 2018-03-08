Feature Story
10 Silly Tiffany Haddish Gifs That’ll Always Put You In A Good Mood

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is such a ball of positive energy that anyone who comes for her is either a hater or hurting — or both.

Just like most folks in Hollywood, we’re smitten with Tiff’s authenticity and ability to light up any room she enters:

Her honesty is another attribute that makes folks fall in love with her:

Anytime you need your spirits lifted, check out these silly gifs of Ms. Haddish doing what she does best — making the world laugh.

Litty Tiff:

Praise Em’ Tiff:

IDGAF Tiff:

 

“Hold My Wig” Tiff:

“I Want Some Chicken” Tiff:

Gettin’ It In Tiff:

YOLO Tiff:

Grateful Tiff:

