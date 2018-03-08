10 Silly Tiffany Haddish Gifs That’ll Always Put You In A Good Mood

2 reads Leave a comment
Tiffany Haddish is such a ball of positive energy that anyone who comes for her is either a hater or hurting — or both.
Just like most folks in Hollywood, we’re smitten with Tiff’s authenticity and ability to light up any room she enters:
Her honesty is another attribute that makes folks fall in love with her:
Anytime you need your spirits lifted, check out these silly gifs of Ms. Haddish doing what she does best — making the world laugh.
Litty Tiff:
Praise Em’ Tiff:
IDGAF Tiff:
“Hold My Wig” Tiff:
“I Want Some Chicken” Tiff:
Gettin’ It In Tiff:
YOLO Tiff:
Grateful Tiff:
