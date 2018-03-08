For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit Rapping Forever

Apparently, folks have been coming after the always outspoken Vince Staples, and now the rapper is doing something about it.

Instead of the typical Twitter clapback, Vince went further and started a GoFundMe page for anyone in their feelings over his performances.

He’s literally allowing people to pay him to “shut the f*ck up.” Watch his hilarious pitch below.

vince staples is hilarious for this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BgnfChCLGi — 🖖🏾 (@__iamdeejay) March 7, 2018

The idea was so brilliant, folks couldn’t help but be moved.

vince staples is my mood & the level of idgaf i strive to be on pic.twitter.com/DpHJFMjewI — was @LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANE) March 7, 2018

Vince Staples is one of the top 10 greatest current living humans. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) March 7, 2018

Vince Staples is top 2 funniest rappers and he ain’t 2 — mar vs jack 🇧🇿 (@NoSauceMar) March 7, 2018

Others saw the humor…but don’t think they were letting Vince go without a fight.

if this even gets close to $2M i’m hacking the GoFundMe and stealing funds @vincestaples. you ain’t going nodamnwhere https://t.co/j3Q2pN4f51 — Nadeska Alexis (@neweryork) March 7, 2018

Either way, we’re ready for that comedy special now Vince.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: