News
Home > News

#FreeMeekMill : Rapper’s Arresting Officer Named One Of Philadelphia’s “Most Corrupt Cops”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill

Source: Photos by Kecia

Meek Mill’s Arresting Officer Amongst Philly’s Dirtiest

The fight to free Meek Mill is going strong and might have just gotten an extra boost. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has released his list of reportedly corrupt police officers to the Philadelphia Inquirer that might play a key role in getting him released.

Among the list of corrupt cops was Reginald Graham, the arresting officer on the case that put Meek Mill behind bars last year. Graham has been investigated before for several incidents of corruption. It was because of his dirty track record that Graham has even been accused of lying by Meek’s legal defense.

Meek’s lawyer is assured that this new development will prove a plus for his client as the evidence is building in his favor.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 16 hours ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 3 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 3 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 6 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 7 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 7 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 7 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Photos