Music
Home > Music

‘LHH’ Star Bianca Bonnie Spills The Tea On The New Man In Her Life

Bianca Bonnie is promoting her new EP "10 Plus" and opening up about her new man.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Bianca Bonnie

Source: HelloBeautiful / InteractiveOne

Love & Hip Hop came to and this week with an explosive reunion show. But the music careers of the show’s artists continues year-long. Bianca Bonnie may not be apart of your Monday night’s for a few, but she’s working. We caught up with the blue-haired beauty, who opened up about her new EP 10 Plus and the man in her life who has her seeing heart eyes. Hit the play button to see the new man behind Bianca’s smile and watch us play a fun game of marry, smash, kill.

RELATED STORIES:

PRESS PLAY: Bianca Bonnie Pays Homage To Brown Skin Women On ‘Faith In These Brownskins’

‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Bri Gets Sassy With Remy Ma Then Gets Shut Down

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 10 hours ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 2 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 5 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 6 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Photos