Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian Are Having A Girl…But Where Is His Son?

NBA star Tristan Thompson and his reality TV girlfriend Khloe Kardashian are gushing over the pending arrival of their baby girl.

On a recent episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ a somewhat disappointed Khloe found out the sex of the baby via sister Kylie.

“Everyone told me, ‘You’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know’,” said Khloe. “And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl, it’s just like, ‘OK, that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’”

Khloe also suggested Tristan wanted a boy as well.

Keep in mind, Tristan already has a boy with his former girlfriend, Jordy Craig. This blatant omission of his son Prince from the Kardashian chaos had Black Twitter calling foul play.

I’m watching #KUWTK and I’m sure Khloe only wanted a boy to compete with Tristan’s son, and I don’t like that — Dess ✨ (@Dess_xo_) March 5, 2018

Was his reaction like that with the baby he left for you — Angelique taylor (@_KingAngie) March 5, 2018

Khloe really said Tristan wanted a boy as if he doesn't have one already pic.twitter.com/rVOUGYJ2FB — N🌷 (@Nunulabelle) March 5, 2018

Tristan is an idiot for leaving this stunningly, gorgeous Jamaican beauty @AllEyesOnJORDYC. https://t.co/jQ2DA3tMbz — Queen (@xoqueenn) March 5, 2018

Tristin has son, that Khloe never mentions. He’s not even 2 — Cynthia Maldonado (@dashingdiva) March 5, 2018

Craig, Kardashian, and Thompson’s camp are all mum on this, while the streets keep talking.

