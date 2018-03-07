Music
Home > Music

Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish & Tika Sumpter Sign On For Tyler Perry Movie

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Tiffany Haddish/ Omari Hardwick

Source: J. Merritt / J. Countess

Tiffany Haddish, Omari Hardwick, and Tika Sumpter are coming to a Tyler Perry movie near you. The trio star in Perry’s upcoming flick The List. According to Deadline, Haddish will play the recently-released sister of Sumpter, who refuses to accept that she is getting catfished by an online mate.

Haddish will also make history as the first Black stand-up comedienne to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. And there’s plenty more on the horizon for Haddish, who recently presented at the Oscars.

She will also star alongside Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom The Last OG, and opposite Kevin Hart in Universal’s Night School.

RELATED STORIES:

Brad Pitt Agreed To Shoot His Shot At Tiffany Haddish In A Year If They’re Both Still Single

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Goes For Spring Style At The Oscars Sistahs Soireé

BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Portraits

11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit

Continue reading 11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit

11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 hours ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 22 hours ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 2 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 5 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 6 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Photos