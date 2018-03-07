Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Larry Green, a Houston City Council member who had served since 2012 was found dead in his home early Tuesday morning. The cause of death has not been determined.

“I am shocked and grieving over the untimely death of Houston Council Member Larry Green,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. “But one person’s feelings are secondary to the fact that all of Houston has lost a groundbreaking advocate for equality, economic opportunity and neighborhood safety.

“Larry Green was the first and only District K council member following the south/southwest district’s creation for the 2011 municipal elections. He was the right person to give definition to this new alliance of neighborhoods and businesses: A hard worker. Not a grandstander. He shared in the economic advances and public safety strides of the district without taking the credit for himself. ‘We’ have fought together ‘to build up the economy of District K,’ he wrote on his campaign website.

District K serves from the edge of the Texas Medical Center to the portion of Houston within Fort Bend County. The District also includes the Reliant/ Astrodome Complex, two management districts, and two school districts—Houston ISD and Fort Bend ISD.

This story will be updated with more information.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 hours ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 22 hours ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 2 days ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 2 days ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 5 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 6 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 6 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Photos