BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead

BREAKING: Larry Green, #Houston District K City Council member, found dead. — Cindy George (@cindylgeorge) March 6, 2018

Larry Green, a Houston City Council member who had served since 2012 was found dead in his home early Tuesday morning. The cause of death has not been determined.

“I am shocked and grieving over the untimely death of Houston Council Member Larry Green,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. “But one person’s feelings are secondary to the fact that all of Houston has lost a groundbreaking advocate for equality, economic opportunity and neighborhood safety.

“Larry Green was the first and only District K council member following the south/southwest district’s creation for the 2011 municipal elections. He was the right person to give definition to this new alliance of neighborhoods and businesses: A hard worker. Not a grandstander. He shared in the economic advances and public safety strides of the district without taking the credit for himself. ‘We’ have fought together ‘to build up the economy of District K,’ he wrote on his campaign website.

District K serves from the edge of the Texas Medical Center to the portion of Houston within Fort Bend County. The District also includes the Reliant/ Astrodome Complex, two management districts, and two school districts—Houston ISD and Fort Bend ISD.

This story will be updated with more information.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: