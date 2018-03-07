Feature Story
From 50 To Tiffany: 7 Stars That Could Guest Host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Jerry O'Connell might have some company.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Global Citizen Festival 2017

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

As Wendy Williams fans know, the talk show host is taking time off to tend to her hyperthyroidism and Grave’s disease.

Now Wendy, who has barely missed a show in the past, is lending her hosting duties to Jerry O’Connell. He will fill in for Wendy next week (the week of March 12), while she’s expected to return March 19.

Jerry was handpicked by Wendy, so surely he’ll bring the usual flavor to the show. But just in case she wants to continue this guest host thing, we thought we’d drop some other names that could bring the shade and gossip.

From rap stars to on-fire comedians, swipe through to find out who made the cut!

