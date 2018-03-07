Feature Story
Odd Brother, Golf Wang: 13 Times Tyler The Creator Made Us Go “Hmmmm”

Written By: Nia Noelle

2014 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Tyler, The Creator has always marched to the beat of his own drum. But just when you thought he went too far left, he’ll come back around and drop the illest wisdom you’ve ever heard.

The Odd Future star turns 27 years old today and he’s proved be nothing but an unorthodox genius since he hit the scene six years ago.

Whether he’s being intriguingly weird for no reason or passionately sharing his wisdom — Tyler makes people think.

Hit the flip to check out some of his most oddly, thought provoking moments.

