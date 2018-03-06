Hell On Wings: Entire Plane Vomits From Turbulence

After hours in a vomit-filled cabin, passengers tried to stage a coup to get some Arby’s.

My entire flight threw up while trying to land in DC because of the Philly weather. Hell on earth. — Kenny (@Kilkenny___) March 2, 2018

Update: we are now all on a bus to Philly. The bus smells like throw up. Morale is low I repeat morale is LOW. — Kenny (@Kilkenny___) March 3, 2018

For those asking: the flight was London to Philly. We had to divert to DC (Dulles) instead because of the high winds in Philly. Wasn’t much better in DC… obviously. — Kenny (@Kilkenny___) March 3, 2018

