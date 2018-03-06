Hell On Wings: Entire Plane Vomits From Turbulence

0 reads Leave a comment
After hours in a vomit-filled cabin, passengers tried to stage a coup to get some Arby’s.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Posted 7 hours ago
After hours in a vomit-filled cabin, passengers tried to stage a coup to get some Arby’s.
My entire flight threw up while trying to land in DC because of the Philly weather. Hell on earth.
— Kenny (@Kilkenny___) March 2, 2018
Update: we are now all on a bus to Philly. The bus smells like throw up. Morale is low I repeat morale is LOW.
— Kenny (@Kilkenny___) March 3, 2018
For those asking: the flight was London to Philly. We had to divert to DC (Dulles) instead because of the high winds in Philly. Wasn’t much better in DC… obviously.
— Kenny (@Kilkenny___) March 3, 2018