Nipsey Hussle And DJ Khaled Are Joining Forces To Purchase A Historic Los Angeles Hotel

It's time to buy back the block

Posted 4 hours ago
Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled are two public figures who always make sure to support their community, and now they’re joining forces to do something great.

Two of hip-hop’s biggest businessmen are now part of a major investment bid to purchase a historic Los Angeles hotel. Hussle and Khaled have joined a syndicate bid to obtain the leasehold for the Viceroy Santa Monica, which is being led by developer and investor David Gross and real estate icon R. Donahue Peebles. Real estate firm Bracket VC, investment firm D3N9 and NBA star Luol Deng are also joining in on the syndicate bid.

If the deal ends up going through for the leasehold, the aforementioned individuals will be the first minority led group to own a high-end hotel in the coveted Santa Monica area–and obviously, it will also be among the most notable collection of names to show interest in the property.

The Viceroy Santa Monica is a 162-room luxury beach hotel, and it has been getting shopped around the real estate market since August 2017. Obviously Nipsey is a huge part of investing in his hometown of LA, so this is no surprise that he would try to become a part of this unique experience. Khaled isn’t from Calfornia, but it’s still dope to see him going in with his fellow hip-hop head honcho to make something big happen. We can only imagine what the pair and the other investors plan to do with the hotel if all goes well.

Let’s make some history, guys.

Photos