Get In Formation: Check Out Which Powerful Modern-Day Role Models Are Getting Their Own Barbie

Chloe Kim and Frida Kahlo are just the tip of the iceberg

Posted 4 hours ago
There’s more than a couple new are some new Barbies coming to stores near you, and these latest additions are just in time for International Women’s Day.

Barbie is doing their part in celebrating the powerful women all around us by launching 14 dolls that represent some of our favorite modern-day role models. Some highlights from the slew of new dolls  include 17-year-old Asian-American snowboarding champion Chloe Kim,  filmmaker Patty Jenkins, 19-year-old conservationist Bindi Irwin, and UK boxing champion Nicola Adams.

Hit the flip to see a picture of the fresh new Barbie faces:

