Beat To The Gods: Everyone Is Freaking Out Over ‘Black Panther’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Wearing Fenty Beauty To The Oscars

His blending perfection has everyone jealous and in shock

Posted 4 hours ago
Variety's Creative Impact Awards And 10 Directors To Watch At The 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Daniel Kaluuya and the whole Black Panther cast looked absolutely stunning at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Everyone looking at pictures from the event could see how flawless Kaluuya’s skin was, and it turns out, that baby smooth skin of his wasn’t exactly all natural.

It’s no secret that literally ever celebrity–including both men and women–wear makeup both on camera and on red carpets. Most times it’s easy to notice when someone is and isn’t wearing makeup, but in Daniel’s case…people were in complete shock.

Fenty Beauty sent out a tweet gushing over Kaluuya’s Oscars look, citing that his face was beat with their foundation in shades #480 and #490. Everyone was in complete disbelief that he was wearing makeup, and not because of any other reason than the fact that his skin looks FLAWLESS.

Photos