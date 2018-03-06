Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After Herpes Allegations?

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After Herpes Allegations?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
151 reads
Leave a comment

Usher’s got it bad.

It’s been reported that his wife and him have decided to go their separate ways after last year’s herpes allegations. They didn’t state whether or not they will be getting a divorce or if they just need some time away to reconsider the relationship.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”

The couple has been married since 2015.

RELATED: What Herpes? Usher’s Wife Says…

 

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

Continue reading Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 7 hours ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 day ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 4 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 5 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 1 week ago
02.27.18
Photos