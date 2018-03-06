Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Wendy Williams Gives Fans on Update on Her Hiatus

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

Talk show host Wendy Williams has made a statement via Twitter after going on a hiatus weeks ago from her television show.  She’s stated before that she doesn’t run her social media accounts so we are assuming someone from her camp posted this message on her behalf.

 

The host announced two weeks ago that the show was going on a three week hiatus due to health issues.  Williams was recently diagnosed with Graves disease.  According to the American Thryoid Association, Graves disease is ‘an autoimmune disease that leads to a generalized overactivity of the entire thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism). It is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism in the United States.’   She has shared in the past that she has suffered from thyroid problems but nothing about Graves disease until recently.

Friend to the show Jerry O’Connell will be the very first person to fill in for Wendy and should make for some interesting entertainment.  We imagine the network has had enough of loosing money while Wendy is recuperating.

Black Women We Love

48 photos Launch gallery

Black Women We Love

Continue reading Black Women We Love

Black Women We Love

Today marks the first day of Women's History Month, so what better way to kick it off than to have a look at our favorite Black women!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 3 hours ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 day ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 4 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 5 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 6 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 1 week ago
02.27.18
Photos