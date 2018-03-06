Why Kevin Hart Decided To Try Getting Onstage At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Kevin Hart Decided To Try Getting Onstage At The Super Bowl

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Kevin Hart was on Conan O’Brien talking about his YouTube series, “What The Fit.” Kevin talks about his goal of mixing fun and physical fitness into one show, and taking his friends and putting them in unexpected situations.

Kevin also walked us through his thought process after this year’s historic Super Bowl win by the Philadelphia Eagles, when he drunkenly made his way through the crowd in an attempt to hop onstage and celebrate. He laughs about how he managed to get through so many people, into areas that he didn’t have the proper passes for. Check out the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

