How We Can Learn From Tiffany Haddish At The 2018 Oscars [EXCLUSIVE]

This year’s Oscar Awards turned out to be an entertaining and inspiring experience for many, including Jeff Johnson. Between Jordan Peele‘s historic win of Best Original Screenplay, to Kobe Bryant‘s historic win, to Tiffany Haddish‘s infectious excitement, Jeff says there are a lot of great lessons to be learned from the ceremony.
For instance, Tiffany Haddish is in the midst of a victorious season for herself and her career. The joy that cultivates in a person is hard to hide, and, much to our delight, Tiffany Haddish isn’t even going to try! Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive clip of 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
