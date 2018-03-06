News
Lacoste Ditches The Classic Crocodile Logo For A Good Cause

Posted 13 hours ago
Lacoste Decides To Switch Up Logo For A Good Cause

In an attempt to raise awareness Lacoste has decided to switch up the classic crocodile logo for images of 10 other animals on the threatened and endangered species list for a special limited release. The new logos will feature the vaquita (Gulf of California porpoise), the Burmese roofed turtle, the Northern sportive lemur, the Sumatran tiger, and the kakapo, among others.

Lacoste will make as many polos as there are animals of that particular species left in the wild. Money from sales of the collared shirts will go toward helping Lacoste, and the International Union for Conservation of Natures’ (IUCN) support wildlife conservation worldwide.

 

 

“Today, the Lacoste logo still symbolizes the will and commitment the brand invests into each action it undertakes,” the IUCN said in a press release. “Taking the capsule collection from concept to launch has been achieved in half the time it usually requires for such a project and testifies to the dynamism which businesses like Lacoste can bring to the global extinction threat: a universal challenge which many agree is of utmost urgency to environmental sustainability.”

Photos