Houston Texans Will Reprtedly Pass On Players Who Protested Anthem

Owner Bob McNair’s comments about “inmates running the prison” could also make some free agents avoid Houston this offseason.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
2 reads
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Texans owner Bob McNair‘s comment last fall about “inmates running the prison” were a red flag. Now free agents have more reason to steer clear of Houston’s team: Agents have reported that the organization is not interested in players who protested in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

via The Houston Chronicle:

I spoke with two NFL agents this week who said word is the Texans aren’t interested in any players who participated in pregame kneel-downs in protest of police brutality.

There is no directive within the organization, but it is considered to be understood that as desperate as the Texans are to bring in talent, the pool of potential signees and draftees will not include anyone who has participated in protests or are likely to.

