Kyla Pratt and Letoya Luckett stopped by to give Mz Shyneka all the details on their upcoming play “Set it Off”. Kyla also talks about being a mother of two and the possibility of reboots for Proud Family and One on One. Letoya shares what it feels like to be a newlywed, and also her roles on “Unsolved” and “Greenleaf”.

