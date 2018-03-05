News
Home > News

Martin Shkreli Forced To Hand Over Wu Tang & Lil Wayne Albums Among $7.3 Million In Assets

What goes around, comes around

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Martin Shkreli is finally being forced to pay up for all the foul games he’s been playing against everyone, including hip-hop.

Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud last year and now it’s his time to pay up. He has been ordered by a federal judge to hand over a whopping $7.3 million in assets, which includes the rare Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, along with Lil Wayne‘s highly sought after Tha Carter V LP. Judge Kiyo Matsumoto handed down the decision on Monday, March 5. Along with the two very coveted hip-hop albums, the Pharma Bro will also have to fork over $5 million in cash in an E-Trade brokerage account, his stake in the drug company Vyera Pharmaceuticals, and an expensive Pablo Picasso painting that he owns.

If you’re unfamiliar with the situation, the pharmaceutical investor is infamously known for raising the prices on an AIDS medication from $13.50 to $750 a pill after purchasing it. He then bought the 1-of-1 Wu Tang LP in 2015, which led to a spirited back and forth between him and Ghostface Killah.

Martin Shkreli is facing up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 9.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 10 hours ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 10 hours ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 10 hours ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 10 hours ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 10 hours ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 3 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 4 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 6 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 6 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Photos