You’d Think Maxine Waters Was Coming For A Hair Piece The Way She Dragged Trump

They never learn.

Posted 2 hours ago
47th Annual Legislative Conference

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Per usual, Rep. Maxine Waters found herself in some political beef over the last few days, and per usual Auntie Maxine came prepared.

It all started when Trump suggested Rep. Waters should take an IQ test at the Gridiron Club Dinner on Saturday. “I get in trouble for this,” Trump complained. “‘She has to immediately, take an IQ test.’ And people go crazy.”

Obviously, Auntie Maxine wasn’t here for the hateration, so first she decided to clap back on Twitter.

She started light by saying Trump’s own squad doesn’t even take him seriously.

Then she brought up Trump’s alleged former mistress, Stormy Daniels, who was reportedly paid to keep their affair secret.

Cold.

Next, Maxine stayed on message and let it be known that she still wants Trump out the White House.

If that wasn’t enough dragging for you, Rep. Waters decided to make an appearance on AM Joy on MSNBC. She basically said no one likes Trump and folks whisper behind his back. Watch the savageness on the next page.

