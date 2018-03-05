News
Some Extra Flavor: 10 Remixes That Make You Completely Forget The Original Track Exists

Let's be honest: have you ever gone back to the original after hearing these?

Posted 2 hours ago
2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

Remixes are one of hip-hop’s greatest gifts. A good remix can not only extend the life, replay-value, and charting of the original track, but sometimes they give us a completely new song that blows the original all the way out of the water. Rappers like Jim Jones, Lil Wayne, and Ace Hood are known for their legendary posse-cut remixes, but those are only some of the most outstanding instances of turning an already popular song on it’s head.

It’s impossible to limit a list of remixed tracks that are as good as or better than the original, because that has proven to be the case more often than not. Just like Kanye West throwing the original “Diamonds From Sierra Leone” and the remix all on the same album, most rap fans know the value that each different track holds. Sometimes an extra verse from someone special adds exactly the pizzaz needed to amp up a track, and other times the entire original gets flipped.

In honor of T-Pain previewing his super fire “Bartier Cardi” remix, lets take a look at 10 other songs where the remix’s release made most of us completely forget about the original.

“Mask Off (Remix)” – Future Featuring Kendrick Lamar

 

“Diamonds (Remix)” – Rihanna Featuring Kanye West

 

“Made You Look (Remix)” – Nas Featuring Jadakiss & Ludacris

 

“Throw Some D’s (Remix)” – Rich Boy Featuring André 3000, Murphy Lee, Nelly, Jim Jones & The Game

Photos