What Happened to Chingy? Rapper Chronicles His Rise & Fall in Music [PODCAST]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 mins ago
Whatever happened to rapper Chingy? The “Right Thurr” hitman quickly rose to fame in 2003 after the hip-hop that peaked at no. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and no. 17 on the United Kingdom pop charts.

To the naked eye, it would appear that Chingy just vanished. Amid rumors, betrayal, industry beef and being dropped from his label, Chingy bounces back after loss in the music industry.

Listen to episode 4 of Online Editor Bobby Pen’s Put Yourself On Podcast.

 

