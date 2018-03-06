Nipsey Hussle Talks What His Real Name Means, Roots In Africa, New Album & More [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle stopped by 97.9 The Beat to talk about his new album, Victor Lap, with Veda Loca in the Morning. He even gets personal and talks about what his real name (Ermias Asghedom) means, his roots in Africa, STEM projects for the youth, and a whole lot more. Check out the video above.
If you haven’t already, pick up a copy of Nipsey’s debut album here.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Life & Times Of Nipsey Hussle (Photo Gallery)
The Life & Times Of Nipsey Hussle (Photo Gallery)
1. Eritrean Soccer Tournament Hosted By Nipsey HussleSource:Getty 1 of 19
2. DJ Holiday Birthday Celebration Hosted by French Montana, Nipsy, TY$ And WakaSource:Getty 2 of 19
3. Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen CivilSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Russell Westbrook and Why Not? Foundation Host 5th Annual Thanksgiving DinnerSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 19
6. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 6 of 19
7. Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London after car accidentSource:Splash News 7 of 19
8. Trinidad James hosts Celebrity Basketball Game at Crenshaw High SchoolSource:Echoing Soundz 8 of 19
9. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - October 22, 2013Source:Getty 9 of 19
10. Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014Source:Getty 10 of 19
11. Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014Source:Getty 11 of 19
12. Power 106 Presents Powerhouse 2015Source:Getty 12 of 19
13. DJ Khaled And Friends Host Summer Fest CruiseSource:Getty 13 of 19
14. All-Star Fashion Night Tip Off Benefiting Athletes vs. CancerSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen CivilSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. DJ Khaled And Friends Host Summer Fest CruiseSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. DJ Khaled 'Grateful' Platinum CelebrationSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers GameSource:Getty 18 of 19
19. DJ Khaled And Friends Host Summer Fest CruiseSource:Getty 19 of 19
