Nipsey Hussle Talks What His Real Name Means, Roots In Africa, New Album & More [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 17 mins ago
0 reads
Nipsey Hussle stopped by 97.9 The Beat to talk about his new album, Victor Lap, with Veda Loca in the Morning. He even gets personal and talks about what his real name (Ermias Asghedom) means, his roots in Africa, STEM projects for the youth, and a whole lot more. Check out the video above.

If you haven’t already, pick up a copy of Nipsey’s debut album here.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

