Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Family Membership Giveaway

101.1 The Wiz/ 100.3 R&B and Old School/ 101.5 Soul has something for the entire family from Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

We are awarding a family Zoo membership that gives you year-round admission, giving you the option to go as often as you like – stay for an hour, stay for the day.

You can purchase your discounted Zoo membership at CincinnatiZoo.org now through the end of March.

Make new family memories and we’ll announce the winner on Monday, April 2nd.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: