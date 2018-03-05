Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of Soup At A Cavs Coach…

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Well, when a person is fed up they are fed up and that would be speaking lightly on what J.R. Smith did to the Cavs Coach. Can’t say when the last time I threw soup on someone especially the cavs coach but to date we can speak on J.R. Snith and his actions differently.

via NBA Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was suspended for last night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers because of what was termed by the team as detrimental conduct. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst and Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, the reason for the suspension was because of his actions toward an assistant coach.

Per ESPN, Smith received the suspension for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones:

Read More….

 

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 5 mins ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 7 mins ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 3 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 4 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 5 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 6 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 7 days ago
02.26.18
Photos