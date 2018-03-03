News
Report: Rick Ross Is ‘Okay And Was Never On Life Support”

”Just talked to my big homie, he good,” posted Fat Trel.

Posted 9 hours ago
Rick Ross Private Birthday Affair

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Karen Civil and Fat Trel both told social media that Rick Ross is doing alright in the hospital and was never on life support, as previously reported.

Photos