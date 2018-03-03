REPORT: Rick Ross Hospitalized

There’s word that Rick Ross is being treated for a serious medical condition.

It looks like The Bawse might be in bad shape.

The Miami rapper has been hospitalized and he may be fighting pneumonia, according to TMZ.com. Reportedly, Rick took a turn for this worse early Thursday morning, as someone made a call from his Miami mansion.

Supposedly, the caller told 911 that someone at the residence was found “slobbing out the mouth” and unresponsive with labored breathing. The caller also mentioned that the person in distress has had a history of seizures. While they didn’t mention a victim by name, Rick had two seizures in 2011 while traveling on two different occasions.

Authorities report that the victim woke up at some point and became aggressive.

Rick was allegedly taken to an area hospital, where he is getting respiratory treatment. Someone close to his camp claims that the rapper’s health issues could be heart-related.

However, one of Rick’s family members has denied that he is in the hospital.

