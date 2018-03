Rickey Smiley Gets The Whole Crowd Turnt Up For Wake Up Calls! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

At the live broadcast of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at City Winery in Atlanta, the crowd was turnt up like it was a late night party! Just before the wake up calls, when the music dropped, fans couldn’t help getting a little litty. Check out this exclusive video to see the party go down in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

