Derez De’Shon On Why He Was Relieved After Running Into His High School Crush [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Derez De’Shon performed live for the crowd during the morning show’s broadcast from Atlanta’s City Winery. Then, he  chatted with everyone about the inspiration for the song and how he got through a period of doubt and feeling like quitting the rap game. He also shares some touching words for a friend who has passed on, and reveals the artist he really wants to work with.

Derez also talks about how he gives back to his community in Atlanta, and talks about the craziest thing anyone has ever asked him for since he’s made it big. He reveals his celebrity crush, He shares some advice that he has for anyone grinding to pursue their dreams. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos