1 reads Leave a comment
Future fans get ready the rapper just released his new single “I.C.W.N.T” and it is quite the song. The song is all about Future’s dating life, cars, liquor, strippers and staying away from “thots.” Future talks about enjoying a certain woman’s company, but she has to be the right kind.
The letters of the title stand for “ I can’t wife no thot,” and from the looks of it fans are excited. They also believe the rapper has another album on the way. Listen to the song and let us know your thoughts!
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Future Have A Breakthrough? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Russell Wilson & Baby Future Playing Basketball [VIDEO]
RELATED: Future & Rocko Reach Settlement After Two-Year Legal Battle
The Latest:
- UPDATE: Rick Ross Is Reportedly On A Oxygenation Machine After Being Rushed To The Hospital
- Everything We Know About The Shooting At Central Michigan University
- Trump Reportedly Wants The First Lady — We Mean Ivanka Trump — Out Of The White House
- Accused Pedophile Roy Moore Is Begging For Donations ‘To Make Ends Meet’ — Blames Gays And Abortion
- Derez De’Shon On Why He Was Relieved After Running Into His High School Crush [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Headkrack Delivers Killer Live Performance Of “All The Way Lit” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary With Da Tea Makes A New Friend In The Audience, Names Her “Mahalia” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Gets The Whole Crowd Turnt Up For Wake Up Calls! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Future “I.C.W.N.T” [NEW MUSIC]
- Report: Rick Ross Is ‘Okay And Was Never On Life Support”
Future + Reebok "Pluto" Sneaker Release [PHOTOS]
22 photos Launch gallery
Future + Reebok "Pluto" Sneaker Release [PHOTOS]
1. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release1 of 22
2. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release2 of 22
3. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release3 of 22
4. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release4 of 22
5. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release5 of 22
6. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release6 of 22
7. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release7 of 22
8. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release8 of 22
9. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release9 of 22
10. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release10 of 22
11. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release11 of 22
12. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release12 of 22
13. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release13 of 22
14. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release14 of 22
15. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release15 of 22
16. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release16 of 22
17. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release17 of 22
18. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release18 of 22
19. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release19 of 22
20. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release20 of 22
21. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release21 of 22
22. Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Release22 of 22
comments – Add Yours