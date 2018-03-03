The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Future "I.C.W.N.T" [NEW MUSIC]

5th Annual FreeWishes Foundation A Winter Wishland

Future fans get ready the rapper just released his new single “I.C.W.N.T” and it is quite the song. The song is all about Future’s dating life, cars, liquor, strippers and staying away from “thots.” Future talks about enjoying a certain woman’s company, but she has to be the right kind.

The letters of the title stand for “ I can’t wife no thot,” and from the looks of it fans are excited. They also believe the rapper has another album on the way. Listen to the song and let us know your thoughts!

