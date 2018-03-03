Music
UPDATE: Rick Ross Is Reportedly On A Oxygenation Machine After Being Rushed To The Hospital

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Earlier, we reported that Rick Ross was hospitalized early Thursday morning when police and emergency teams were called to the scene after he was “found unresponsive” in his Florida home, which the Davie Police Department confirmed to Billboard.However, now TMZ is reporting that Ross is now hooked up to a machine that’s taking over the function of his heart and lungs.

TMZ reports, that doctors have put him on something called ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is essentially a form of life support. He is currently at a Miami area hospital that has not been named. In their previous report, his heavy breathing was though to be pneumonia-related.

Ross, has suffered from seizures in the past and has experienced a pair of seizures in 2011. Ross revealed in 2016 that he adopted lifestyle changes en route to losing over 70 pounds.

We will keep you updated on his status as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: TMZBillboard | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

