Everything We Know About The Shooting At Central Michigan University

Posted 2 hours ago
Shooting On Campus In Central Michigan University Leaves Two Dead

Source: Rachel Woolf / Getty

This is the fourth reported school shooting since Parkland.

 

According to Michigan State Police, Central Michigan University was on lockdown this morning after two people were shot and police were hunting for an “armed and dangerous” gunman. More details are emerging, but here is what we know so far.

The shooter is reportedly a 19-year-old Black man, according to early reports. See below:

The shooter’s name is reportedly James Eric Davis, Jr. See below:

Sadly, the two who were shot have died and the incident started because of a “domestic” dispute. They were not students.

SEE ALSO: Here’s How The NRA Supported The Parkland School Shooter

As gun control advocate Shannon Watts pointed out, this is the fourth reported shooting since Parkland, Florida on February 14.

Currently it is not known what type of weapon the shooter used and if it was legal. The guns laws in Michigan are a bit complicated. You have to be at least 18 years old to buy a pistol with a purchase license from a private seller. At 21, it is legal to buy firearms from a federally licensed (FFL) dealer. No purchase license is required to purchase a long gun (firearms that are more than 26 inches long) in Michigan. Also, assault weapons, like AR-15s, are legal in Michigan.

We will keep you updated as more info surfaces.

Our condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.

