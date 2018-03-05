CAVS: TNT Goes In on J.R. Smith Through Social Media Using ‘Seinfeld’s’ ‘Soup Nazi’ Episode

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

CAVS: TNT Goes In on J.R. Smith Through Social Media Using ‘Seinfeld’s’ ‘Soup Nazi’ Episode

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Basketball fans on social media are having lots of fun after ESPN reported JR Smith earned a one-game suspension for throwing soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.

TNT recreated one of the most famous scenes from the television show “Seinfeld.”

One of the most watched episodes is the “The Soup Nazi”, Jerry and the crew fall in love with the soup at a restaurant in New York.

The only problem is the owner is very strict on the rules of his restaurant, if you don’t follow the rules there’s “no soup for you.”

TNT photoshopped Smith, Tyronn Lue and LeBron James into the soup scene.

According to a Cleveland Cavaliers press release, the sharpshooter served a suspension for “detrimental conduct.”

The Cavs lost 108-97 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday when Smith was suspended.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Rich Schultz and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet, Video, and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 5 mins ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 6 mins ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 3 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 4 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 5 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 6 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 7 days ago
02.26.18
Photos