CAVS: TNT Goes In on J.R. Smith Through Social Media Using ‘Seinfeld’s’ ‘Soup Nazi’ Episode

Basketball fans on social media are having lots of fun after ESPN reported JR Smith earned a one-game suspension for throwing soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.

TNT recreated one of the most famous scenes from the television show “Seinfeld.”

One of the most watched episodes is the “The Soup Nazi”, Jerry and the crew fall in love with the soup at a restaurant in New York.

"Soup of the Day" no longer on the menu in Cleveland. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kyHuUy2Lxo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2018

The only problem is the owner is very strict on the rules of his restaurant, if you don’t follow the rules there’s “no soup for you.”

TNT photoshopped Smith, Tyronn Lue and LeBron James into the soup scene.

JR Smith was suspended for throwing a bowl of soup at Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones, sources tell @mcten & me: https://t.co/OYA1xAW7t5 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) March 2, 2018

According to a Cleveland Cavaliers press release, the sharpshooter served a suspension for “detrimental conduct.”

The Cavs lost 108-97 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday when Smith was suspended.

