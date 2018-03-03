News
Home > News

Be Safe Tho : This City Was Just Named “The Most Dangerous City In The America”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLICE-CRIME-RACISM

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Baltimore Was Just Named Most Dangerous City In U.S.

It used to be a foregone conclusion that Chicago was the most dangerous city in the country from the coverage it got in the media but you would be wrong in your assumption. According to a report from USA Today Baltimore takes the crown as “Most Dangerous City In The America”.

Although Chicago did have 650 homicides last year, and Baltimore had nearly half with 343, the murder per capita shows that Baltimore is a much more dangerous city in comparison. Chicago tallied 24 homicides per 100,000 people in last year in contrast to Baltimore recording around 56. Baltimore achieved the highest per capita homicide rate in the city’s history. Many believe unrest between police and the poor and underserved communities have attributed to the rise of homicides in Baltimore.

The report does however show a positive trend in that murder rates in America have dropped by about 2% in the nation’s 50 largest cities. We saw decrease is mostly in major U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, and Houston which dropped double-digit percentages, 13.4%, 14.7%, 11%, respectively.

.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 16 hours ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 2 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 2 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 2 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 2 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 3 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 4 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 4 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 4 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 4 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 4 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 5 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 1 week ago
02.23.18
Photos