Is It Wild For Bobby Brown To Wish Prison & Rape On Nick Gordon? [EXCLUSIVE]

Bobby Brown had to bury his 22-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, after she was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathroom in 2015. As an investigation was launched into her mysterious death, all signs seemed to point to Nick Gordon, her on-again off-again boyfriend. He has to pay $36 million in a wrongful death case, but as for a prison sentence, it doesn’t look like it’s coming.

Bobby Brown recently opened up to Rolling Stone about the matter, and what he really wishes for Nick Gordon’s future- and it ain’t pretty. Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive clip of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos