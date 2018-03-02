Streamed: Gucci Mane & Migos Connect On ‘Solitaire,’ Tory Lanez Drops ‘Memories’

Gucci feat. Migos & Lil Yachty- “Solitaire”

Earlier this month, Quavo revealed that Migos, Gucci Mane, and Lil Yachty would be working on a joint project as The Glacier Boyz. While details on the effort remain to be seen, a collaboration has finally been released in the form of “Solitaire.”

The track, which doesn’t feature Offset, includes verses from Guwop, Quavo, Takeoff, and Boat, the latter going against the title in his verse. “Bitch I don’t play no solitaire,” he raps. “I’m a fuckin’ millionaire.”

Huncho brings the group name up in his verse. “Glacier Boy, it’s a global warmin’,” he raps. “Everybody wanna come join in.” Later, East Atlanta Santa does the same: “Glacier Boy, amazin’ shit, your jeweler ain’t up on this / Crazy diamond bracelet, I’m jealous of my own wrist.”

“Solitaire” is likely a single off Gucci Mane’s forthcoming album The Evil Genius, which follows last year’s El Gato: The Human Glacier. No word yet on when The Glacier Boyz will release their highly-anticipated group project.

DJ Khaled feat. Beyoncé, JAY-Z, & Future — “Top Off”

DJ Khaled is shining with the keys, once again. The multi-media mogul has unleashed “Top Off,” the lead single from his newly-announced album, Father of Asahd.

The high-powered track is backed by Khaled and Joe Zarillo on the boards, as well as Pluto on the hook. “I took the top off the Maybach,” he raps, before Hov adds: “I chopped the top off.”

Following reported threats from George Zimmerman, Jigga delivers a strong response. “Georgie Porgie sinnin’ and sendin’ me threats / Save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps,” he rhymes. “Try that shit with a grown man I’ll kill that fuckboy with my own hand and hop back in the coupe.”

Queen Bey and Hovito are both screaming out “Free Meek” on the track, which finds another “world, stop” moment from Yoncé. “I break the internet,” she brags. “Top two and I ain’t number two.”

This star-studded grouping isn’t new for Khaled. The just-released heater follows JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s “Shining” off last year’s Grateful and Hov and Future’s “I Got the Keys” from 2016’s Major Key.

Prior to releasing the track, Khaled had the game abuzz with a trailer for the single. He also announced his 11th album Father of Asahd, inspired by his one-year-old son. Take the “Top Off” below.

Tory Lanez — Memories Don’t Die

Tory Lanez goes down Memory Lane. Following up on his 2016 debut I Told You, the Toronto-based rapper unleashes his sophomore LP, Memories Don’t Die.

Several stars join in on the fun to help Swavey relive his memories over the course of 18 tracks, including Future (“Real Thing”), Mansa (“48 Floors”), NAV (“Dance for Me”), 50 Cent (“Pieces”), Wiz Khalifa (“Hillside”), Fabolous, Paloma Ford, and Davo (“Connection”).

The album was reportedly inspired by a life-changing summer that took place when Tory was a teenager. It was also influenced by a range of emotions. “I want to talk about what’s deep. I want to talk about what means something to me,” he told Revolt. “I want to talk about the stuff that made me cry. I want to talk about the stuff that made me angry.”

Take a stroll down Memory Lane with Tory Lanez below.

Royce da 5’9” feat. J. Cole — “Boblo Boat”

Royce da 5’9” and J. Cole set sail on “Boblo Boat,” a reflective anthem about simpler times filled with intricate lyrics.

Over soulful instrumentation, Nickle Nine raps about “family trips” to Boblo Island Amusement Park near Detroit, Mich. He recalls vivid details, like wooden roller coasters, crack deals, and glass in the swimming pool. “I came across my identity on the Boblo boat,” he raps. “That’s where I lost my virginity, no condom though.”

Cole, who grew up in North Carolina, acknowledges that he didn’t have a Boblo Island, but manages to think back to his own youthful days while possibly revealing that he has a son. “I made it out unscathed and now I sunbathe with my son in Tanzanian sun rays thinkin’ ’bout them days.”

Where this song will land remains to be seen. Many speculate that this could be the lead single off Royce’s forthcoming solo album The Book of Ryan. Meanwhile, PRhyme 2, his second collab project with DJ Premier, is due March 16.

Tech N9ne — Planet

Tech N9ne blasts off into space for his latest album, Planet. The independent hip-hop titan adds to his storied discography with another action-packed LP, delivering 19 tracks of tongue twisting dexterity and introspective storytelling.

The project features an array of artists ranging from Machine Gun Kelly and Snow Tha Product to Krizz Kaliko and Mackenzie Nicole. It’s based on a trip from Earth to Planet Pyune (Peaceful Youth Unit Neutralizing Earth). “Your journey from Earth to Planet Pyune has been successful,” he says to kick start the project.

Recently, the Kansas City spitter spoke with Billboard about why he wanted to create his own world. “People are coming out the woodworks because they feel like the leader is behind bullshit,” he said. “No girl deserves to be ran over by somebody who thinks they shouldn’t be marching in the street. No unarmed man should be gunned down…This planet needs neutralizing.”

