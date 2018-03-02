Music
Watching Bearded Men Do The #MBakuChallenge Is So Rewarding

Winston Duke visits The IMDb Show

The #Mbakuchallenge is the latest social media trend going viral and we’re just sitting back watching with joy as bearded men take on the leader of the Jabari tribe’s scene-stealing voice.

It’s Challenge Day! #Mbaku @winstoncduke

So menacingly good.

We recently caught up with Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, and he had his to say about his newfound fame.

