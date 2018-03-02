Rick Ross Gets Sick, 911 Called For Help

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Rick Ross Gets Sick, 911 Called For Help

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

TMZ is reporting that rapper Rick Ross has fallen ill in his Miami home and a 911 call had to be placed to transport him for treatment.  “Someone from the home called 911 at 3:30 AM Thursday and said the person in distress was breathing heavy and unresponsive. The caller said the man in distress had a history of seizures”

It was also being reported that the rapper was being treated for respiratory issues and was possibly suffering from phenomena.  A person connected to Ross told TMZ that the medical issue was related to heart trouble.

And of course TMZ has gotten a hold of the 911 call made.

In past years Ross suffered from seizures and drastically changed his lifestyle loosing 100lbs.  Just days ago Ross was seen on social media playing with his baby girl looking healthy.  We hope he recovers quickly.

TRENDING STORY: MAJOR Changes Coming to Ohio Drivers License and State ID Cards! If You Drive You MUST Read This!

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

13 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 5 hours ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 24 hours ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 1 day ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 3 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 4 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 5 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 1 week ago
02.23.18
Photos