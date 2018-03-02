Rick Ross Gets Sick, 911 Called For Help

TMZ is reporting that rapper Rick Ross has fallen ill in his Miami home and a 911 call had to be placed to transport him for treatment. “Someone from the home called 911 at 3:30 AM Thursday and said the person in distress was breathing heavy and unresponsive. The caller said the man in distress had a history of seizures”

It was also being reported that the rapper was being treated for respiratory issues and was possibly suffering from phenomena. A person connected to Ross told TMZ that the medical issue was related to heart trouble.

And of course TMZ has gotten a hold of the 911 call made.

In past years Ross suffered from seizures and drastically changed his lifestyle loosing 100lbs. Just days ago Ross was seen on social media playing with his baby girl looking healthy. We hope he recovers quickly.

