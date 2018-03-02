Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

All The Ways Beyoncé Came For Scalps & Repped Meek Mill In The ‘Top Off’ Track

The singer drops bars.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Beyoncé isn’t playing around on DJ Khaled‘s new track “Top Off.”

The song serves as the first release from his upcoming album Father of Asahd. While Future and Jay-Z also blessed the song, Queen Bey goes awf with one of the final verses at the end. She starts with, “I break the Internet, top two and I ain’t number two,” followed by “My body, my ice, my cash, all real.”

A message for the lesser beings trying to break the web?

 

Next, Beyoncé spits out “Top off the coupe and it look like Freaknik. In the hood, hollerin’, ‘Free Meek,’” just in case folks forgot about the incarcerated rapper.

 

Finally, Yoncé ends with “Woo! I’m like hol’ up! Woo! I might roll up! If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure.”

 

Considering Beyoncé is reportedly that friend who keeps you from poppin’ off at a party, Tiffany Haddish was probably somewhere like…

 

The Twitter-verse was definitely emotional.

You can check out “Top Off” for yourself on Tidal, Apple Music or Spotify, or peep the teaser below!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 5 hours ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 24 hours ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 1 day ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 3 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 4 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 5 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 1 week ago
02.23.18
Photos