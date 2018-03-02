Cincinnati - Looking back

Cincinnati – Looking back

Ohio
Bunbury Music Festival Announces 2018 Daily Lineup

Written By: Nia Noelle

Earlier this year The Bunbury Music Festival announced their 2018 lineup.  And now they’ve released a daily lineup so you know exactly what days you want to catch some of your favorite artist at this years festival.

The three day festival will take place June 1-3 at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.  Notable names on this year’s roster are Post Malone, Lacrae and Incubus.  See the full daily schedule below.  Tickets and more info available here.

 

Photos