Bunbury Music Festival Announces 2018 Daily Lineup

Earlier this year The Bunbury Music Festival announced their 2018 lineup. And now they’ve released a daily lineup so you know exactly what days you want to catch some of your favorite artist at this years festival.

The three day festival will take place June 1-3 at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove. Notable names on this year’s roster are Post Malone, Lacrae and Incubus. See the full daily schedule below. Tickets and more info available here.

