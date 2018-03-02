Donald Glover buys Cookies From Girlscout Who went Viral with “Redbone” Cover

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

First if you haven’t seen the video of the adorable Girl scout doing a remix of Childish Gambino’s “RedBone” You can check it out here.

Now that you’re all caught up, last night Glover went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote the second season of his hit FX show “Atlanta” Which premieres tonight!!! While on the show Colbert brought out Charity Joy the little girl featured in the above video. Soon as she arrived Glover purchased 113 boxes of Thin Mints helping the young lady reach her sales goal. While this act may not be on a drakes GOD PLAN level but I think it was a pretty dope gesture. Atlanta premiers tonight on FX. Let us know in the comments if you’re excited about tonights premiere.

Photos