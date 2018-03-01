Music
Salute: The King Of Wakanda Surprises Fans On Jimmy Fallon

Fans of the hit movie got the surprise of their life when Chadwick Boseman showed up during their testimonials.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Actor Chadwick Boseman has been riding the high of the historic box office success of ‘Black Panther,’ by surprising fans on Jimmy Fallon.

The unsuspecting admirers voiced their love for the film, thanking Chadwick for breaking barriers with his graceful and ferocious portrayal of T’Challa.

While they were confessing their love, the humble star walked out and greeted them with hugs.

Let’s just say, these reactions are ALL of us if we met the King of Wakanda.

Take a look:

