Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over ‘Hawaiian Silky Hair’ Comment Is Because People Assume She’s White Or Mixed

Right about now, Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith is wishing that she never went on Instagram to say that her son wasn’t blessed with her “Hawaiian silky hair.”

Yeah…she tried it.

Once people caught wind of her brown paper bag “good hair” nonsense, they destroyed her on Twitter, which prompted her explain herself to TMZ. According to Ms. Crystal, folks are mad at her because they don’t believe she is Black.

“They assume I am not mixed with Black, which I absolutely am. They don’t like Black men being with white women or other-race women. It’s really stupid. I don’t get in the stereotypes. I will check you.”

Gurl what?

Naturally, Black Twitter was not going to let this mess go unchecked:

Perfect example of when you think your lighter-skinned than you are, and your man is finer than he really is. #keepthategghead pic.twitter.com/FasMAwnBqp — BlockedbyJax (@LizbethLopezFL) February 28, 2018

#CrystalSmith he should of stayed with his 1st baby moma, much more educated. — AHope (@ReyaAhope) February 28, 2018

She definitely tried it and her name is crystal smith. Thats the blackest name ever. — Look back at you for what? (@SongOfTreasure) February 28, 2018

Crystal Smith is a damn bird — Tasha 👸🏾 (@Tash_NoChill) March 1, 2018

Crystal Smith is dumb as shit.

she went from saying that she made the comments about the son “not having Hawaiian Silky like his momma” to now saying her SIL said it, and she was repeating her comments. — MENNNTT MEEENNNTTTTTT 🏍 (@LSS_LO) February 28, 2018

Listen…it’s 2018 and we are in living in a Black Panther, natural hair, melaninated America. No one is tolerating any Black person with straighter hair calling others, including their own children, nappy-headed, as if being nappy is a curse of some sort. Our hair, whatever curl pattern, is beautiful. Point. Blank. Period.

Crystal, do better. Seriously.

