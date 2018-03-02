Ex-College Student Protesting By Staying in Her Dorm

Hunter College is currently battling one of its former students in court for refusing to vacate her dorm room some two years after dropping out of school, the New York Post reports.

Delaware native Lisa S. Palmer — who has not paid rent since 2016 — refuses to leave Room E579 at the school’s 425 E. 25th St. co-ed dormitory, according to an eviction lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The 32-year-old “racked up a staggering $94,000 in unpaid residence hall charges on account of her continued occupancy, all the while ignoring Hunter College’s service of additional vacate notices,” the suit states.

“As of today, June 7, 2016 you are still in occupancy of the aforementioned room,” Michell Quock, assistant director of residence life, wrote to Palmer two summers ago.

Last fall a Hunter attorney continued the battle to get rid of Palmer, sending her an eviction notice that said in bold-faced type: “THIRTY DAY NOTICE OF TERMINATION.”

“You are required to vacate and surrender the premises on or before Oct. 31, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.,” the attorney wrote.

But the former geography major, now employed at an architecture firm, refused to budge.

“I plan on fighting the lawsuit and while I fight it, I’m going to stay,” Palmer told The Post from outside her 100-square-foot single.

Though school officials say Palmer dropped out, she claims Hunter refused to let her register for fall 2016 classes after she disputed her housing and tuition bill.

“I felt that it was a miscommunication initially, but after I met with the dean I felt that they were starting to treat me unfairly. It was like, ‘Get out,’” she said.

Only full-time students who maintain a minimum grade point average and keep current on their room and board fees can stay in the dorms, the suit says.

Palmer, who first enrolled in Hunter in 2010 after a stint at St. John’s University in Queens, said dorm life is “really lonely” for someone in her 30s.

“I feel very isolated,” she said, noting that Hunter moved her to a wing that’s only occupied by a middle-aged nurse, whom the college is also trying to evict.

The college wants to boot a total of nine nurses who were given rooms in various wings of the E. 25th Street building when it was owned by Bellevue Hospital.

