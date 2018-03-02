Isaiah Washington Goes After a Radio Host on Twitter

Isaiah Washington has reportedly surfaced to back his one-time co-star Mo’Nique.

According to RhymesWithSnitch, the actor, who starred with Mo’Nique in the 2015 indie film “Blackbird,” took to Twitter with a warning for The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne tha God after he crowned the actress Donkey of the Day.

As previously reported, Mo’Nique appeared on The Breakfast Club last week to confront Charlamange and reiterate her reasons for calling on folks to boycott Netflix. She has accused the streaming service of gender and racial bias because she was offered less money for a standup special than Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer.

Washington, who knows a thing or two about being blackballed in Hollywood, reportedly tweeted to Charlamagne: “You labeled me the ‘Donkey of the Day’ and I let it slide because you don’t know better, but when you come for my family, @moworldwide, that makes you a b**ch-a**-n**ga that needs to be checked. Stay in your lane homie,” he wrote, according to the below screenshot posted by RhymesWithSnitch.

Washington faced severe backlash and lost his job on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2007 for using homophobic slurs. At the time, he had used a derogatory term in reference to costar T.R. Knight during an on-set argument, calling him a “f—ot”; Knight later came out as gay.

Washington used the anti-gay slur again backstage at the Golden Globes.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Leon Bennett and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of James Lemke Jr and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb